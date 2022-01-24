Those coming to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi from within the country are required to show the status of green traffic on the Al-Hosn application for restaurants and a negative result of the nasal swab examination that was received no more than 96 hours ago, for those who are not vaccinated, according to the latest updates announced by the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee in Abu Dhabi. It went into effect on December 30th.

The newspaper, “Emirates Today”, recently received several inquiries from residents and visitors about the requirements for entering the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, especially regarding the nasal swab procedure and the time required to perform it.

The Committee for the Management of Emergency, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi announced the update of entry procedures to the emirate from within the country, and approved the application of the green traffic condition for restaurants and a negative result for examining a nasal swab for non-vaccinated people, as of December 30, 2021, in addition to the use of scanning devices with technology The EDE system based on advanced technology to monitor possible cases of Covid-19 virus, new conditions are applied to enhance precautionary measures and to preserve public health.

According to this update, the status of “green passage” must be shown on the Al-Hosn app for the groups that have received the vaccination, and a negative result for the PCR nasal swab examination must be shown, not more than 96 hours ago, for the unvaccinated groups.



