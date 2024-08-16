A report by the digital government on family residency requirements in the UAE stated that the type of profession or job is no longer a condition for an expatriate to be able to obtain residency visas for his family.

She stressed that foreigners residing in the UAE can obtain a residence visa for their family members to live and reside with them as long as they have valid residencies within the country.

He stated that the resident head of the household must meet certain conditions, most notably a minimum salary of 4,000 dirhams per month or a salary of 3,000 dirhams and housing.

All family members over the age of 18 must undergo a medical fitness examination determined by the state, which is conducted in one of the approved health centers in the state.

The digital government indicated that a mother can sponsor her children in certain cases determined by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, and a resident who wishes to transfer his family’s sponsorship from a temporary entry permit status to a residence visa must complete the status adjustment procedures within a maximum period of 60 days from entering the country.

She stated that the resident can sponsor his parents, provided that the residence visa is granted annually regardless of the sponsor’s residence period, and a residence permit is not issued to persons who are medically unfit.

Regarding the pulmonary tuberculosis test, she pointed out that if the residence renewal tests reveal old or inactive pulmonary tuberculosis, the person is considered medically fit, provided that he is followed up by the Preventive Medicine Department, and the person is granted a health fitness certificate for residence stating the phrase “under treatment”, and he then enjoys a residence visa for one year only, advising the visitor to conduct the aforementioned tests in his country and before coming to the country.

She pointed out that the terms and conditions for residence visas may change from time to time, and it is possible to contact the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs to view the latest required procedures.