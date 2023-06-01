- 2023: E.JSpanish Seville
- 2022: German Eintracht Frankfurt
- 2021: Spanish Villarreal
- 2020: Spanish Seville
- 2019: English Chelsea
- 2018: Spain’s Atletico Madrid
- 2017: Manchester United, England
- 2016: Spanish Seville
- 2015: Spanish Seville
- 2014: Spanish Seville
- 2013: English Chelsea
most crowned:
7 times: Spanish Seville
3 times: Inter, Italy, Liverpool, Italy, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Spain
Twice: Germany’s Borussia Monchengladbach, England’s Tottenham, Dutch Feyenoord, Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt, Sweden’s Göteborg, Spain’s Real Madrid, Italian Parma, Porto, Portugal, Chelsea, England.
