On Sunday evening, the eyes of the world turn to Lusail Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha, where Argentina and France will face each other for the World Cup final.

The two teams converge in their offensive and defensive capabilities, as they conceded 5 goals, while the French team scored 13 goals, and Leo Messi and his companions scored 12 goals.

Both teams were defeated in the group stage by two Arab teams, as Argentina fell in their opening match against Saudi Arabia 2-1, while the French team lost after qualifying for the next round against Tunisia with a clean goal.

As for the final matches:

1930: Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2 (in Uruguay)

1934: Italy beat Czechoslovakia 2-1 after extension (in Italy)

1938: Italy beat Hungary 4-2 (in France)

1950: Uruguay beat Brazil 2-1 (in Brazil)

1954: West Germany beat Hungary 3-2 (in Switzerland)

1958: Brazil beat Sweden 5-2 (in Sweden)

1962: Brazil beat Czechoslovakia 3-1 (in Chile)

1966: England beat West Germany 4-2 in extra-time (in England)

1970: Brazil beat Italy 4-1 (in Mexico)

1974: West Germany beat the Netherlands 2-1 (in West Germany)

1978: Argentina beat the Netherlands 3-1 after extra-time (in Argentina)

1982: Italy beat West Germany 3-1 (in Spain)

1986: Argentina beat West Germany 3-2 (in Mexico)

1990: Germany beat Argentina 1-0 (in Italy)

1994: Brazil beat Italy 3-2 on penalties after a goalless draw (in the USA)

1998: France beat Brazil 3-0 (in France)

2002: Brazil beat Germany 2-0 (South Korea and Japan)

2006: Italy beat France 5-3 on penalties after they drew 1-1 in regulation and extra time (in Germany)

2010: Spain beat the Netherlands 1-0 after extra-time (in South Africa)

2014: Germany beat Argentina 1-0 after extension (in Brazil)

2018: France beat Croatia 4-2 (in Russia)

2022: Argentina – France (in Qatar)

In 1950, the edition ended with a group of 4 teams, and Uruguay beat Brazil 2-1 in the last match, which was considered a final.

Crowned teams:

5 Brazil (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002).

4 Germany (1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014) and Italy (1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006).

2 Uruguay (1930 and 1950), Argentina (1978 and 1986) and France (1998 and 2018).

1 England (1966) and Spain (2010).