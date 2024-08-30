Sharjah Police has determined the procedures for obtaining a replacement for a damaged vehicle ownership certificate through the Ministry of Interior’s MOI UAE application, in order to facilitate the procedures for customers.

According to what the police stated on its Instagram page, the customer must log in to the Ministry of Interior’s electronic application after entering the username and password, then click on the “Services List” icon and choose the “Issuance of a replacement for a damaged vehicle ownership” service.

She pointed out that after that, the user chooses the plate number, then adds an address to deliver the ownership of the new vehicle, where it is delivered within 3 working days.

She pointed out that the service fee is 300 dirhams, in addition to 15 dirhams for delivery fees, so that the total fee is 315 dirhams for the service, with the necessity of completing the electronic payment process through the ministry’s digital platform.

For its part, the Ministry of Interior stated on its official website that there are 4 channels for providing the service: Customer Happiness Centers, which are done by visiting one of the service delivery employees in the centers affiliated with the Ministry of Interior, the website, whereby one enters the Ministry’s website, attaches the requirements, and pays the fees, in addition to the smart application by entering the Ministry’s application, attaching the requirements, and paying the fees.

The Ministry indicated that the Emirates ID is a necessary requirement to complete the service.