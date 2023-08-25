The domestic pets like dogs and cats they have earned a special place in homes around the world, becoming part of families. However, cats, unlike canines, have great popularity in a island called Aoshima, where you see more cats than humans.

According to National Geographic, The island is located in the south of Japan and has around 200 cats, currently it is one of the areas in the world with the most cats per square meter.

However, one of the questions that arise when hearing about the place is to know its history to know how so many cats got there, well It was the Japanese fishermen who traveled with these animals in boats with the aim of eliminating rodent infestations from the place.

The animals began to reproduce and ended up populating the island of Aoshima. At the moment, Thousands of tourists travel to learn about its history and how cats live.

According to National Geographic, cats roam the streets freely and they inhabit abandoned houses, Furthermore, it is estimated that there are only 5 or 6 persons who live on the island, since the Second World War caused the inhabitants to leave the site.

How to get to Aoshima?

In order to get to know the island, you must take a ferry leaving from Nagahama, city ​​located in Shiga Prefecture, Japan. The tour lasts approx. 20 minutes.

However, It is not a place adapted to tourismbecause there are no restaurants or shops, only bathrooms.

According to the digital newspaper Public, Those who travel to the island come with the aim of helping the cats, such as feedingas well as veterinary help.

Given the circumstances, In 2018 the authorities of the area decided to start a sterilization process to control the cat population.

