A Swiss baker created what she called a “peace cake” to celebrate the Biden-Putin presidential summit, drawing inspiration from the traditions of American and Russian cuisine.

On top of the cake in dark blue is written the phrase “Piece of Cake” along with the flags of the two countries and symbols for them, a doll and teapot for Russia and Coca-Cola and marshmallows for the United States.

Inside, half the cake was flavored with honey, according to Russian tradition, and the other half in the dark red color, common in the United States.

“The intention was not to sell the cake, it was a souvenir, but the reaction about it was wonderful and many people asked for it,” said Olga Johnson, owner of Christie’s bakery in Geneva, where the summit of US Presidents Joe Biden and Russian Vladimir Putin was held, explaining that they were all sold out on Tuesday. Which prompted her to make more.

Johnson, who is born to Russian parents and married to an American, said she hoped the cake would bring a smile to people’s faces and make them feel comfortable, according to Sky News Arabia.

“We all hope that the summit will be peaceful and its outcome is very good and positive. We hope so and I think Geneva wants this and the whole world wants this,” she added.