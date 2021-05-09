The Dubai Health Authority announced today the working hours and hours in its hospitals and health and specialized centers during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, which will be during the period from the 29th of Ramadan until the third of Shawwal of the year 1442 AH. In a circular to it, the authority assigned the executives of the authority’s sectors and hospitals to set the shift schedules and the call system (ON CALL) in accordance with the work requirements to ensure the continuation of work around the clock for each of them.

The authority announced that the emergency departments in its hospitals (Rashid, Dubai, Latifa, and Hatta) will work around the clock, while the outpatient clinics will be closed during the Eid Al Fitr holiday with the exception of the Family Medicine Clinic at Hatta Hospital, which will operate from eight in the morning until eight thirty in the evening, with a break from one o’clock. Noon until 4 pm.

The authority has identified the centers that will operate around the clock during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, namely: Al Barsha Health Center and Nad Al Hamar Health Center, where they will provide family medicine services, a Covid-19 examination service from seven in the morning until ten in the evening, and a vaccination service against Covid-19 according to the advance dates. And Dubai Airports health centers that will provide family medicine and COVID-19 examination services, Al Khawaneej and Al Bada centers and Dubai Municipality clinic that will provide Covid-19 assessment service. The authority also announced the continuation of the services of a “doctor for every citizen” around the clock during the Eid holiday.

According to the authority’s circular, the working hours of the Al-Lisaili Health Center will be during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday from ten in the morning until three in the afternoon, while the dental services for emergency cases will be around the clock at the Trauma and Trauma Center at Rashid Hospital to cover maxillofacial accidents, while the Nad Al Hamar Health Center will provide treatments Emergency teeth call system from nine in the morning until nine in the evening.

Primary health care centers that provide family medicine services will also be closed during the Eid al-Fitr holiday: Al-Mizhar Health Center, Al-Mankhool, Nad Al-Sheba, Al-Safa, Al-Tawar, Zabeel, Al-Mamzar Health Center, which provides vaccination services for children and pregnant clinics.

The authority announced that its specialized health care centers will be closed during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, which are: Diabetes, Thalassemia, Fertilization, Complementary Medicine, Umbilical Cord, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centers, and the Senior Citizen Happiness Center. The authority’s medical fitness centers will be closed during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, with the exception of the Muhaisnah Center, which will open its doors to customer service on Tuesday 29 Ramadan from eight in the morning until one in the afternoon.

The authority stated that the working hours of the Dubai Blood Donation Center will be on Wednesday, May 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., from 7:30 p.m. to 12:00 midnight, and on Thursday and Saturday 13 and 15 May, from twelve in the afternoon until six in the evening.





