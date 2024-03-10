A couple of days ago, the Government of Canada announced that as of February 29, 2024, a visa would be required for Mexican travelers, in order to reduce the high number of asylum seekers arriving at the airports of the North American country.

According to official information, the Canadian government decided to implement the use of visas in order to avoid a sudden avalanche of flightsalthough Mexican temporary workers and students are safe from the new travel requirements.

Christine Frechette, Minister of Immigration of the province of Quebec, explained that this is “an important step.”

It must be remembered that the prime minister, Justin Trudeauhas been pressuring Quebec to tighten visa rules to stop the growing number of Mexicans arriving into the nation daily even though he was the one who eliminated the visa requirements. visa for citizens in 2016 trying to improve trade relations between the two nations.

Reestablishing the visa request for Mexicans arose after the notable increase of 133% in requests for political asylum from Mexicans in Canada in the year 2023 and in accordance with the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canadaa total of 25,236 applications were received, of which only 2,894 were accepted.

It should be noted that the new immigration measure occurs after a large “increase in fraud and abuse in the asylum system, straining Canada's ability to provide services and creating long delays in processing for thousands of legitimate asylum seekers. before the Immigration and Refugee Board.”