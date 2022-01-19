The Egyptian minister added that the total cost of the periodic bonus for those who are addressed by the civil service law, and the special bonus for those not addressed by it is EGP 8 billion, and that the cost of increasing the additional incentive for all of them is EGP 18 billion.

The minister said that these new financial increases for employees of the state administrative apparatus were reflected in raising the minimum wage from 2,400 to 2,700 pounds for the sixth degree.

The minister added, that the periodic allowance for those who are addressed by the provisions of the Civil Service Law, due on July 1, 2022, will be calculated at 7 percent of the job wage on June 30, 2022, with a minimum of 100 pounds per month, and without a maximum, and this allowance is considered part of the employee’s job wage, and includes As of July 1, 2022, state workers who are not addressed by the provisions of the Civil Service Law will be granted, as of July 1, 2022, a special allowance of 13 percent of the basic wage or its equivalent in the comprehensive reward for each of them on June 30, 2022, or upon appointment For those appointed after this date, a minimum of 100 pounds per month.

The Minister indicated that, as of July 1, 2022, the additional monthly incentive for employees who are addressed by the provisions of the Civil Service Law and workers who are not addressed by it will be increased.

The minister explained that the financial allocations stipulated in the new budget draft for the incentive to develop public and Azhari pre-university education will be increased to about 3.1 billion pounds, which is granted to teachers and mentors for classrooms covered by the development, pointing out that the allocation of 1.8 billion pounds was taken into account to finance the 30 recruitment competition. A teacher assistant to fill the shortage of teachers in various governorates.