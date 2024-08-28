School administrations have identified a number of items that are prohibited from being sold in school cafeterias, while allowing the possibility of subscribing to the ready-made meals service by contacting the administrative supervisor via WhatsApp.

She stressed that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the quality and safety of food provided in school cafeterias, and to take into account the instructions and guidelines provided by the responsible authorities, especially since there are continuous surprise inspection tours of the cafeterias to ensure their compliance.

According to school principals, the types of food prohibited inside schools are divided into two types: the first is completely prohibited by the municipality, and the second is permitted to be consumed by the municipality, but the school administration believes that it is not suitable for the students’ health.

Al-Emarat Al-Youm publishes the most prominent foods prohibited by school administrations as follows:

Processed meats.

Soft drinks.

Energy drinks are dangerous for students.

Gum and seeds.

Fried foods such as French fries and chips.

Spreadable chocolate.

peanut.

Indomie.

Cake with cream and donuts.

This comes as the administrations confirmed that the most prominent foods allowed to be traded inside the school are 5 types that contain fiber, vitamins, salts, and foods low in fat and sugar, based on the latest recommendations from the Ministries of Health and Education, and the private education authorities in Sharjah and Ajman and the municipalities.

She explained that the five categories are: baked goods and their products, starches, salads and vegetables, natural fruits, water, juices and milk, and supporting items.

Among the foods allowed to be sold inside schools are: manakish, green salads, croissants, natural juices, milk, and other healthy foods.