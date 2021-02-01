Dubai Courts have adopted a guide to organizational procedures in private personal status cases, according to Resolution No. 3 of 2021, issued on 01/21/2021, to begin its practical application on January 24.

A first legal advisor, Wajih Amin Abdulaziz, told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that the guide consolidates the achievement of prompt and fair justice, by facilitating and speeding up litigation procedures, in a way that enhances family stability and the interest of the right-holder parties, especially children.

He added that the new procedures, according to the evidence, reduce a lot of time, effort and money in the litigation stages, which the owner or the owner of the right was obliged to go through, starting from the registration of the case and its deliberation in the sessions between an answer, response or comment until the judgment is issued, as the decision stipulates the allocation of One or more departments to settle during one session in cases related to dowry, pleasure and expenses, or to demand an increase or decrease thereof, enabling the wife to obtain marital housing, alimony and waiting period, confirming custody, seeing and visiting the children in custody, in a way that enables the right holder in these cases to resort to the court in any of the aforementioned cases on That the judgment be issued during one session only.

Abdulaziz added that the guide decided to unify the alimony standards in a way that guarantees a decent living for the family and not overburdens the person in charge of spending, as the decision includes general rules in estimating expenditures for the wife and children, provided that the total does not exceed 60% of the net income, taking into account the debts considered according to the judgment of the court, meaning that if The person in charge of alimony is burdened with debts, loans, or installments deducted from his salary or monthly income, which will be taken into account, as it stipulates determining the spousal maintenance according to an indicative table that includes minimum and maximum limits according to the income of the person in charge of the alimony, starting from 700 to 5000 dirhams or more per month, for spousal alimony, And from 500 to 4000 dirhams or more for each child.

He pointed out that one of the important articles included in the decision is specifying the time, place and description of seeing the children in custody, in proportion to their age and achieving social stability for them. Article (1/1) of Chapter Five states that “The judge decides the vision of one of the parents in the event of their separation or difference in the event of Marital status, and the exit of one of the spouses from the marital home because of this dispute. “

Article (2) also stipulates that “the judgment or order issued regarding visibility must include specifying its days, time, location, prescription and the person entitled to it, whether it is school days, holidays or holidays, and whether or not it includes accompanying with permission to rule or order the judge Overnight in the child with one who has the right to it, unless the interest requires otherwise.

It also stipulates in Article (3) that “it is not permissible to accompany the fostered child who is less than two years old, provided that his vision is in the place of residence of the incubator unless the interest of the child is otherwise required. Commensurate with the time of seeing other foster children.

He explained that the decision also permitted those concerned to submit a request to the competent judge to issue a payment order to claim the late dowry of the wife upon the irrevocable divorce or after the waiting period in a revocable divorce, or to claim the share of one of the spouses for his participation in the other in developing money or building a house.

Or claiming the debt of one of the spouses with the other, so the right holder may warn the other party and instruct him to fulfill the amount owed by him and give it a period of at least five days for payment. Or checks, receipts, bank transfers, etc.) to issue the order within three days at most.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

