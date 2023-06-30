What to do during an assault? This question is constantly raised in the face of the alarming frequency of assaults in Mexico City and the State of Mexicoparticularly in areas already known to be dangerous.

In response to this worrying situation, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has established a series of emergency measures against risks and crimes, such as assaults.

What to do before an assault?

To begin with, when you find yourself walking down the street and confront an assailant, the institution recommends following the following precautions:

Keep a distance between you and the offender by changing direction if he approaches. If the assailant speeds up, seek shelter in a safe and crowded area. If you can’t find a safe place, run, but only if the assailant hasn’t come to approach you. If the assailant runs towards you, yell. He usually won’t chase you, as he doesn’t want to attract attention. What should you yell in case of an assault? Even if your first reaction is to call for “help”, avoid doing so, as this can drive people away for fear of getting closer to a dangerous situation. Instead, surprisingly, yelling “fire” piques people’s interest, which can lead them to reach out to find out what’s going on. Also, it is recommended to yell someone’s name, for example “Coco”, as this is rare and will confuse the offender, who will not know if it is a friend, a police officer or even a dog, which could make them give up.

Dangerous routes for assaults

Going into the topic of dangerous routes in CDMX and Edomex, UNAM has identified the following locations as especially risky:

IZTAPALAPA:

Rojo Gomez and Tezontle

Zaragoza and Amador Salazar

Peripheral and Hermitage Iztapalapa

Tláhuac and May 5

GUSTAVO A. WOOD:

Vallejo and West 146

100 Meters and Montevideo

Margarita M. from Juárez and Montevideo

Consulate River and Mysteries

VENUSTIANO CARRANZA:

Interior Circuit and Grand Canal

Fine Arts and Agriculture

Zaragoza and Economy

Typography and Tin

TLANEPANTLA:

Gustavo Baz and Abraham Lincoln

Peripheral and Gustavo Baz

Ceylon and Peripheral

Gold and Toltecs

NAUCALPAN:

Medical Circuit and Angel Gabino

Military Engineers and September 16

Minas Palacios and Izcalli Chamapa

San Bartolo and Military Engineers

Knowing the dangerous routes in CDMX and Edomex, it is important that both residents and visitors take extra precautions when traveling through these areas, such as avoiding walking alone at night and being alert to the surroundings.