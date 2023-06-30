What to do during an assault? This question is constantly raised in the face of the alarming frequency of assaults in Mexico City and the State of Mexicoparticularly in areas already known to be dangerous.
In response to this worrying situation, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has established a series of emergency measures against risks and crimes, such as assaults.
What to do before an assault?
To begin with, when you find yourself walking down the street and confront an assailant, the institution recommends following the following precautions:
- Keep a distance between you and the offender by changing direction if he approaches.
- If the assailant speeds up, seek shelter in a safe and crowded area.
- If you can’t find a safe place, run, but only if the assailant hasn’t come to approach you.
- If the assailant runs towards you, yell. He usually won’t chase you, as he doesn’t want to attract attention.
- What should you yell in case of an assault? Even if your first reaction is to call for “help”, avoid doing so, as this can drive people away for fear of getting closer to a dangerous situation.
- Instead, surprisingly, yelling “fire” piques people’s interest, which can lead them to reach out to find out what’s going on.
- Also, it is recommended to yell someone’s name, for example “Coco”, as this is rare and will confuse the offender, who will not know if it is a friend, a police officer or even a dog, which could make them give up.
Dangerous routes for assaults
Going into the topic of dangerous routes in CDMX and Edomex, UNAM has identified the following locations as especially risky:
IZTAPALAPA:
Rojo Gomez and Tezontle
Zaragoza and Amador Salazar
Peripheral and Hermitage Iztapalapa
Tláhuac and May 5
GUSTAVO A. WOOD:
Vallejo and West 146
100 Meters and Montevideo
Margarita M. from Juárez and Montevideo
Consulate River and Mysteries
VENUSTIANO CARRANZA:
Interior Circuit and Grand Canal
Fine Arts and Agriculture
Zaragoza and Economy
Typography and Tin
TLANEPANTLA:
Gustavo Baz and Abraham Lincoln
Peripheral and Gustavo Baz
Ceylon and Peripheral
Gold and Toltecs
NAUCALPAN:
Medical Circuit and Angel Gabino
Military Engineers and September 16
Minas Palacios and Izcalli Chamapa
San Bartolo and Military Engineers
Knowing the dangerous routes in CDMX and Edomex, it is important that both residents and visitors take extra precautions when traveling through these areas, such as avoiding walking alone at night and being alert to the surroundings.
#Learn #dangerous #routes #assaults #CDMX #Edomex
Leave a Reply