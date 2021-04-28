Many mutated strains of the emerging corona virus have appeared in different countries and regions of the world, leading to many questions. Here are questions to help you understand mutations and what their emergence means for the COVID-19 pandemic.

How many mutants?

There are many mutants. But the most dangerous ones are those that were first discovered in England, South Africa and Japan (but in travelers coming from Brazil, and from here it was known as the “Brazilian mutant”). As of April 27, these mutants were respectively circulating in at least 139, 87 and 54 countries, according to the World Health Organization. Other, less dangerous, mutants have appeared in Scotland, the United States, Brazil, France (in the Brittany region) or the Philippines.

What is the classification of mutants?

The World Health Organization classifies mutants into:

1- The mutants of concern, due to their increased susceptibility to person-to-person transmission and / or virulence, which exacerbates the epidemic and makes it more difficult to control. The mutants discovered in England, South Africa and Japan belong to this class.

2- Interesting mutants, which are supposed to be monitored due to their genetic characteristics that may be problematic. Currently, the World Health Organization ranks seven of them at the global level. The last to join this category on Tuesday is the mutant that was initially spotted in India. It raises concerns due to the rapidly deteriorating health situation in this country.

Finally, in addition to these two main categories, there are many other mutations that the scientific community seeks to monitor and evaluate.

Why do mutants appear?

The appearance of mutants is not surprising in and of itself, this is a natural process; The virus acquires mutations over time to ensure its survival. The World Health Organization confirms that “all viruses, including SARS-Cove-2, change over time, and this leads to the emergence of new mutants, most of which have no public health impact.” It all depends on what mutations you carry.

Are mutated strains of the virus more contagious?

There is consensus on this point regarding the “three disturbing mutations”. But this is currently only based on epidemiological data: researchers are watching how quickly these mutants spread and conclude that they are contagious.

Based on various studies, the World Health Organization estimates that the English mutant is 36% to 75% more contagious. Similar suspicions are surrounding the Indian mutant, this time due to “a combination of two mutations already known but not linked between them before,” according to the scientific council that advises the French government. This feature could give it “greater transmissibility, but this has yet to be proven at the epidemiological level,” according to what the council emphasized in a report published on Monday.

Are tics more dangerous?

There is also no definitive answer to this question. The English version is the one that has covered most of the research that has investigated this point. A study published on March 10 concluded that it is 64% more deadly than the classic Corona virus, confirming initial observations made by British authorities at the end of January. But in mid-April, other work led to different results showing that this modifier did not cause more severe forms of Covid-19, although one of these studies focused on patients who were hospitalized. Hence, it does not allow us to know whether the mutagen is causing more patients to enter hospital than among all infected people.

How effective are vaccines against mutants?

According to numerous laboratory studies and the results of factual observations, the English variant does not significantly reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. On the other hand, in vitro studies show that vaccine efficacy can be influenced by the action of the South African and Brazilian mutants. The Indian mutant is raising similar concerns due to an imminent mutation even though the data currently available is still scarce.