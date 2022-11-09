The Emirates Digital Government has confirmed that no vehicle may be driven on the road without the driver having a driving license in accordance with the laws of the country, and that the vehicle must be registered and licensed in accordance with the provisions of the UAE Traffic and Traffic Law.

She stated that any natural or legal person may register a vehicle in his name within the state if he is the owner of it, and it is not permissible to drive any vehicle or allow others to drive it on the road unless it is registered and licensed in accordance with the provisions of the Traffic and Traffic Law and the regulations and decisions issued in implementation of it, and no person may Driving a vehicle on the road without having a driver’s license.

She indicated that the vehicle is registered at the Traffic Department in each emirate of the country, and registration services are provided at the approved service centers, the website or the smart application of the traffic departments or the Ministry of Interior.

As for new vehicles that a person purchases from authorized agencies within the country, the vehicle registration is done through the agency that undertakes all required procedures.

To register a vehicle, you must follow the following general procedures, having the vehicle inspected at one of the approved inspection centers (with the exception of vehicles that have not passed 3 years from the date of manufacture); The result of the inspection must prove the vehicle’s validity for registration.

She stated that to insure the car from one of the approved insurance companies, settlement of all violations and fines (can be paid with service fees), requesting the registration of the car through the approved registration channels, paying the registration fees, receiving the vehicle registration card (ownership) in addition to a sticker showing the month and year that expires It contains the date of registration of the vehicle.

The required documents include one of the following documents for the vehicle: a customs certificate, a certificate of transfer, export, possession, transfer of possession or a replacement for a lost export certificate (certificate to whom it may concern); original Emirates ID + passport copy + copy of residence (for residents), Insuring the vehicle electronically, adding the mortgage electronically if the vehicle is mortgaged, an official letter approved by the company in Arabic + a copy of the commercial license + a letter of approval of signature and authorization (for companies).

All traffic fines must be paid before renewing the driver’s license or renewing the vehicle’s ownership.