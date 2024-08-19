The Community Development Authority in Dubai has determined the mechanisms for issuing the Sanad Card for people of determination, which is an electronic card issued by the Authority to people of determination based on Article (12) of Law No. (3) of 2022 regarding the rights of persons with disabilities in the Emirate of Dubai..

The Authority explained that this card is used to identify people of determination and enable them to obtain services, facilities and benefits from government and private entities, noting that the Sand Card is considered an essential tool in building a database for people of determination in the Emirate of Dubai..

The Community Development Authority stated that there are 4 categories that benefit from the service: People of Determination holding a family book issued by the Emirate of Dubai with all types of disabilities, People of Determination holding a family book issued by other emirates residing in the Emirate of Dubai with all types of disabilities, People of Determination with all types of disabilities residing in the Emirate of Dubai, and People of Determination with all types of disabilities who are tourists and visitors..

The Authority pointed out that the card can be issued through customer happiness centres and the website. www.cda.gov.ae And the smart application, CDA Dubaiand Sand application for visual communicationCDA SANAD RELAY And the smart application Dubai Now.

The Authority stated that in order to apply for the certificate, holders of the Dubai Family Book (category A Valid for 5 years, submitting an original valid national ID card, an electronic copy of a recent high-quality personal photo – size (4*5 cm), an electronic copy of a medical report issued by an accredited diagnostic body in the country confirming the presence of the disability and showing the details of the disability including the type and classification of the disability, and an electronic copy of the People of Determination Card issued by the Ministry of Community Development. (If available).

As for the owners of the decrees (category B) It is required to submit an original valid national ID card, an electronic copy of the decree certificate issued by the Emirate of Dubai and valid in the event that the national ID card expires and cannot be renewed, an electronic copy of a medical report issued by an accredited diagnostic body in the country confirming the presence of the disability and showing the details of the disability including the type and classification of the disability, an electronic copy of the People of Determination Card issued by the Ministry of Community Development (if any), and an electronic copy of a recent high-quality personal photo – size (4*5 cm).

The Authority explained that for citizens holding a family book from other emirates and residents of Dubai holding passports from other emirates,🙁Category C)It is required to submit an original valid national ID card, an electronic copy of the People of Determination Card issued by the Ministry of Community Development (if any), an electronic copy of a recent high-quality personal photo – size (4*5 cm), an electronic copy of the medical report issued by a diagnostic body approved by the Medical Committee in the Emirate of Dubai confirming the presence of the disability and showing the details of the disability including the type and classification of the disability, and an electronic copy of proof of residence in Dubai..

Required for residents of the Emirate of Dubai🙁Category D) Submit an original valid national ID card, an electronic copy of the passport (the passport must be valid for at least 6 months), an electronic copy of the residence permit – Dubai version (the residence permit must be valid for at least 6 months), an electronic copy of the medical report issued by a diagnostic body approved by the Medical Committee in the Emirate of Dubai confirming the presence of the disability and showing the details of the disability including the type and classification of the disability, and an electronic copy of proof of residence in Dubai.

The Authority pointed out that for tourists and visitors (CategoryE) An electronic copy of the visit visa – Dubai version, an electronic copy of the passport (the passport must be valid for at least 6 months), an electronic copy of a medical report approved by the home country / or a disability card approved by the home country, an electronic copy of proof of residence in the Emirate of Dubai, and an electronic copy of a recent high-quality personal photo – size (4*5 cm), with the card validity according to the duration of the visit.