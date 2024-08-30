The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security confirmed that if a foreigner who was recently born in the country in violation wishes to leave, an exit permit will be issued with exemption from fines based on a request submitted through the smart system in the presence of a passport or travel document. In the event of a status adjustment, the fines will be exempted based on a request submitted through the smart system to confirm the residence with the guarantee of the head of the family or the employer.