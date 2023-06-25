His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the graduates of high school, wishing them continued success.

The list of the first in general education included Yasmine Mahmoud Abdullah Muhammad Ali, the first from the elite track at Al Rashidiya School in Dubai, and Suhaila Tariq Omran Jad Mahmoud (an advanced track at the Badia Researcher School – Sharjah), Malak Fadel Abdullah Al Zeyoudi (general – Malih School Abu Dhabi), and Hamad Ibrahim Khalfan. Saeed Al Falasi (Applied School of Knowledge – Dubai)

As for private education, Taqi Youssef Al-Ghbeit (Advanced – Al-Ruya Private School – Abu Dhabi) and Layan Ahmed Muhammad Reda Al-Tamimi (General – Al-Wardiya Private School – Abu Dhabi) came.

With regard to the Applied Technology High School system, the list of firsts included Arwa Awad Ali Hussein Al Nuaimi (Advanced – Applied Technology High School Abu Dhabi), Aisha Ali Khamis Ali Safdani (General – Applied Technology High School Umm Al Quwain), and Maryam Othman Abdullah Abu Bakr Al Amoudi (Advanced Sciences – High School of Technology Applied – Al Ain).