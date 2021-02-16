The Abu Dhabi Public Health Center announced that the home quarantine procedures for contacts and those coming from travel to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi stipulate that the person in contact with a positive case, if he had a Covid-19 vaccine “restaurant”, then his quarantine period will be only 5 days and the re-examination will be for him. On the fourth day, the watch “tracking bracelet” is removed on the fifth day. As for the contact person who is “uninfected,” the period of stone for him will be 10 days, and the watch is re-examined on the eighth day and the watch is removed on the tenth day.

The center stated that the non-restaurant traveler, coming from green countries, will not be quarantined, and in the event that his stay in the country is extended, he will be obliged to conduct the examination on the sixth day and the twelfth day of his arrival, and if the traveler coming from green countries is a restaurant, the stone will not be applied The domestic worker is on him, and he will be obliged to perform only one examination on the sixth day of his arrival, and for the traveler coming from other countries, whether he is a restaurant or not a restaurant, the quarantine will be applied to him for a period of 10 days and he will be required to conduct an examination on the eighth day and the watch will be removed from his hand on the tenth day .

The center confirmed that the examination is free for those registered in the home quarantine program only, and they can go directly on the specified day without an appointment or take a movement permit, indicating that the contacts registered in the home quarantine program in Abu Dhabi must undergo the examination at Zayed Center in the Yellow Hall, and for registered and unregistered travelers In the home quarantine program, they can perform the examination at the inspection centers of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company Sehha vehicle in Zayed Sports City, Al Bahia, Madinah, Corniche, Al Shamkha and Al Wathba.





