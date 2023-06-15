In football it is very common for a team to have a mascot with which the leadership, the players and the fans can identifybecause it can arise in many ways, either because your rivals assigned you an animal or because one of your officials came up with this great idea to reach all audiences.

The functions that this type of mascot can fulfill are fundamental, since the main thing they have to do is take care of supporting and encouraging the fans and the players themselves minutes before a game and during it, in order to maintain the atmosphere. the best possible.

Receive in your Whatsapp all the sports news of the day

On this occasion, we will tell you the story of the tiger that represents Atlético Nacional, named by various journalists and soccer experts as the best team in the Colombian country.

Atlético Nacional, one of the most representative teams of Colombian soccer. See also Qatar World Cup: these will be the measures against drunken fans Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

(We have for you: Nacional had a horrible night in Asunción, in the Copa Libertadores).

It all started with a legend that belongs to this region. It is said that the story of the birth of this mascot was motivated by paisa mythology, lived in ancient times, where the peasants who inhabited said place (Antioquia) worked in the mountains and for this reason they were watched and accompanied by tigers.

According to the owners of the purslane team, this animal symbolizes many characteristics, among them are:

Wildness. Energy. Agility. Force. And fierce.

(Keep reading: Alianza Petrolera vs. Nacional: duel of illusion against obligation).

Characteristics with which the team created in the city of Medellín is identified.

This pet is known as Nachoa name directly related to his team, since in Colombia on several occasions his fans or rivals abbreviate it in such a way.

It is officially considered the mascot of Atlético Nacional since September 6, 1998. That day he would make his first appearance against the Independiente Santa Fe team from the capital, as he greatly supported the Medellín team.

Its colors are very striking, because they try to recreate and capture the pampering that is presented in the shield (green color, black or white stripes).

For this reason, over the years, this animal has taken on too much importance for the fans, to the point of being able to represent the team in the popular soccer video game, FIFA 23, where he would make a surprising appearance this year.

Currently, the team and its mascot, Nacho, are looking forward to being able to go to one more Colombian Soccer final, as they are one game away from being able to fulfill the dream of their fans.

They will face Deportivo Pasto at home and they hope and aspiren go to the great Colombian final in the company of Nacho and all his fans.

(It may interest you: This is how the last date of the Colombian soccer home runs will be played: time and TV).

Atlético Nacional fans staged serious fights on the Chía – Cota road



More news in EL TIEMPO

Olimpia passed over Nacional in Asunción: see the goals of the match

Bodhert and the curious request to Néstor Lorenzo: more summoned from National to the National Team

Nacional does not shine, but wins, is up and points to the final