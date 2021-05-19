Google unveiled a new tool that uses artificial intelligence to help detect the condition of skin, hair and nails, based on patient photos.

The company said that the utility in the field of dermatology, which it unveiled at the annual “Google IO” developer conference, will be released at the end of the year.

The app obtained the privilege of the CE mark for use as a medical tool in Europe, which is the mark that implies the application of European safety, protection and health standards.

A cancer expert said that the advancement of artificial intelligence would enable doctors to provide better treatment for patients.

The app can identify 288 skin conditions, but it is not designed to be a substitute for medical diagnosis and treatment, according to the company.

The new tool took three years to develop, and it underwent experiments on a dataset of 65,000 images of diagnosed cases, in addition to millions of images showing signs that people were worried about, and thousands of pictures of healthy skin, of all degrees.

In addition to the pictures, the app asks patients to answer a series of questions online.

The new application relied on applications previously developed by Google to detect symptoms of types of cancer and tuberculosis.

None of these tools are currently validated as a substitute for human diagnosis.

Google said its search engine shows about 10 billion searches for skin, hair and nail problems each year.

The Food and Drug Administration has not yet granted approval for the tool to be used in the United States, but it has agreed to use a similar machine learning model, developed by the British company Optlum, to help discover lung cancer.

Professor Tim Underwood, head of cancer sciences at the University of Southampton, said such tools have the potential to provide more personalized treatments for patients, according to the BBC.

He added, “The application of artificial intelligence, both in the case of cancer and in other fields of medicine, provides information in the conversation about what the diagnosis and treatment should be provided to the individual.”