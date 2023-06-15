He aesthetic treatment called “Full Face” is revolutionizing the way the visible signs of aging on the face of men and women are addressed. This highly advanced and innovative treatment has become a effective solution without the need to resort to surgical proceduresaccording to beauty experts.

Dr. Cristina Chacón, executive director (CEO) of the CCH Privé center in Madrid, Spain, explains that “Full Face” focuses on address each face in a personalized wayacting comprehensively on three key factors: loss of volume, skin quality and color status.

The objective is reverse visible signs of aging and improve appearance facial of the patient, preserving its original harmony without changing its physiognomy, according to the EFE agency.

This treatment seeks a global improvement based on physiognomy and symmetries of the patient, without altering them. Dr. Chacón highlights that an exhaustive study of the patient’s face is carried out, considering all regions and taking into account his clinical history. More and more men and women of different ages opt for this procedure, which allows to shape and rejuvenate the face without resorting to surgery.

The “Full Face” addresses a wide range of signs of aging, such as Expression wrinkles, marionette lines, crow’s feet, flaccidity and loss of volume in areas such as lips, drooping eyebrows, sagging cheeks and sun-damaged skin. Volume replacement is performed using different techniques and the use of hyaluronic acid, a filler material widely used in aesthetic medicine.

The application of the treatment is carried out with topical and infiltrated local anesthesia, which allows the patient to return to normal life immediately. However, it is recommended to avoid sun exposure and intense sports practice for 48 hours after the intervention.

The results of This treatment usually lasts between 15 and 18 months., but in many cases they can last even longer. Subsequent touch-ups require a smaller amount of filler.

The novel approach of “Full Face” lies in the combination of different existing methods in aesthetic medicine, with the aim of satisfying all the patient’s facial needs in a global and multidimensional way.

This treatment is adapted to each individual case, covering from small corrections in young patients to larger needs in older people. Dr. Chacón highlights that the “Full Face” seeks to correct the effects of aging on flaccidity, dehydration and skin spots, achieving total patient satisfaction.

In short, the “Full Face” treatment is positioned as an innovative and complete option to address the visible signs of facial aging, customizing each procedure to obtain optimal and natural results.

