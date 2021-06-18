Pictures spread on social media, of what appeared to be a floating city that suddenly appeared in the middle of the sea, in front of the English coast, which puzzled many, who tried to decipher the exciting mystery.

And a man named Arthur Scott took a picture of what appeared to be a group of buildings, which suddenly appeared in the middle of the sea, behind a large ship, indicating that this “city” had existed for about an hour, and it puzzled everyone on the beach.

That “city” appeared in Solent, a few miles south of the beach in Portsmouth, UK.

The 56-year-old said: “It looked like a city skyline, and I stayed there for about an hour. There have been a lot of (Vata Morgana) mirages recently, with ships seemingly floating on the horizon, but that’s not how it was this time.”

And “Vata Morgana” is an optical phenomenon classified as a type of mirage, as it is seen at a narrow band above the horizon. This mirage phenomenon leads to a distortion in the shape of the observed objects, so that it is difficult to distinguish them.

The name “Fata Morgana” was derived from the Italian language, which means “Fairy Morgana”, according to Sky News Arabia.

Although Scott was convinced that what he saw was not that phenomenon, experts confirmed that this is exactly what happened, and that what he saw was nothing but the phenomenon of “Fata Morgana”, according to the website of the English newspaper “The Sun”.