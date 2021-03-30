The Associated Press quoted an official at a local medical center in the US state of Pennsylvania as saying that the local Amish community may be the first in the world to reach herd immunity against the Corona virus.

Allen Hoover, director of the medical center that provides services for the aforementioned sect, indicated that about 90% of families belonging to the Amish community in the New Holland area of ​​Lancaster County in Pennsylvania have at least one person infected with the Coronavirus.

Local health officials and experts expressed their concerns about the possibility of community members abandoning basic precautionary measures such as wearing masks and social distancing, in addition to ignoring vaccination due to their confidence in accessing herd immunity.

Experts indicated that such behavior by the sect may lead to the spread of the virus in the region.

The Amish, a private Christian community living isolated from modern society, make up 8% of Lancaster County’s 545,000 people.