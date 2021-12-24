His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, mourned the death of the Emirati nurse Hussain Qaid, the first Emirati nurse working in the health sector in the country.

His Highness said in his official account on Twitter: “Today, Hussain Qaid, the first Emirati nurse, passed to the mercy of God. One of the first Emiratis in his field. May God have mercy on him and put him in peace… His country will not forget him.”

Qaid began his journey in the field of health in 1952, and he was 16 years old, when an Indian doctor arrived in Dubai, and needed an assistant for him, so he used him, and then asked him to work with him permanently in a small clinic in Dubai, which was a wooden room belonging to Al Maktoum Hospital Over time, the leader of the nursing profession learned, and thus became the first citizen nurse, to take charge of vaccinating children and dressing wounds, as he was in charge of vaccinating children at home in the sixties, and among these children, large and responsible personalities are currently responsible, which contributed to immunizing Dubai residents. of dangerous diseases.

Qaed devoted all his efforts to serve the community and patients, as a nurse and administrator in Dubai Hospitals, until he retired in 2010.

In 2018, the leader of the Hamdan Medical Award was awarded to distinguished medical personalities, being the first citizen nurse in the history of the Emirates, and he is considered a role model.



