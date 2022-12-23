The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy, becoming gradually cloudy over some coastal, northern and eastern regions, with some cumulus clouds accompanied by rain.
Winds are light to moderate in speed, gradually activating from the west in the evening, and strong at times over the sea with clouds. And it will be southeasterly – northwesterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km / h.
Arabian Gulf: Light to medium, turbulent at times at night. While the first tide will occur at 12:45 and the second at 03:27, and the first tide will occur at 20:24 and the second at 07:16.
Sea of Oman: light waves. While the first tide will occur at 09:18, the second at 23:12, the first tide at 16:07, and the second at 05:04.
