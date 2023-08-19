The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy, with an opportunity for some cumulus clouds to form east and south, and it may extend over some internal areas with rain, and temperatures tend to rise, and it will be humid at night and Monday morning in some coastal areas.

The winds are light to moderate in speed, and they become active at times during the day, raising dust. The center said, in its daily statement, that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium at times. The first tide occurs at 15:59, the second tide at 03:20, the first tide at 09:22, and the second tide at 21:25.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light. The first tide occurs at 58:11, the second tide at 23:00, the first tide at 18:20, and the second tide at 05:59.