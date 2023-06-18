The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy, with the chance of some cumulus rain clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, and temperatures tend to rise gradually, and it will be humid at night and Tuesday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming on some coastal and inland areas.

The center said, in its daily statement, that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, brisk at times during the day, and be northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light. The first tide occurs at 15:15, the second tide at 01:25, the first tide at 08:24, and the second tide at 19:08.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light. The first tide occurs at 11:13, the second tide at 21:41, the first tide at 16:55, and the second tide at 04:45.