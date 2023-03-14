The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather for tomorrow will be generally clear to partly cloudy, and some clouds will appear in the east in the afternoon, which may be cumulus cumulus, and it will be humid at night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas.
Winds are light to moderate, with speed becoming fresh at times, and will be southeasterly – northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 35 km/h.
Arabian Gulf: Light waves. The first tide occurs at 14:19, the second tide at 05:54, and the second tide at 22:36.
Sea of Oman: light waves. The first tide occurs at 16:31, the second tide at 02:18, the first tide at 09:16, and the second tide at 21:44.
#Learn #expected #weather #Emirates #tomorrow
Leave a Reply