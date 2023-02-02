The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather for tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some coastal and northern areas and islands, humid at night and Saturday morning over some internal areas with the possibility of fog or light mist formation.
Winds are light to moderate in speed, gradually changing to moderate to brisk in the afternoon, blowing dust from the west.
The center stated, in its daily statement, that the wind movement is southeasterly to northeasterly, turning to northwesterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km / h.
The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium, gradually disturbing in the afternoon, especially in the west. The second tide occurs at 02:15, the first tide at 19:04 and the second tide at 05:51.
In the Sea of Oman, the waves will be light. The first tide occurs at 07:40, the second tide at 21:54, the first tide at 14:50, and the second tide at 03:43.
