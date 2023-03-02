At 9:34 am today, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and the crew of the Crew-6 mission will launch to the International Space Station, on the longest flight of an Arab astronaut, after the launch was postponed, last Monday, due to a problem related to ground systems.

The journey is scheduled to take 24 and a half hours until reaching the International Space Station.

Sultan Al Neyadi bid farewell to his relatives and friends before boarding the Dragon spacecraft.

And the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center published, through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, a video clip of closing the entrance to the Dragon spacecraft, and inside it the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, before setting off for the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs.

