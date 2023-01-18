Learn about the “Custody Declaration” service

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department explained, through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, how to obtain a custody declaration.
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said that this service allows obtaining a case declaration of continuing (custody) according to a judicial ruling or family agreement.
To learn about the steps for acknowledging custody, you must follow the following steps:
1_Submit the application
2_Payment of fees after approval “if any”
3_ Get the decision.
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department indicated the advantages of the service, which are:
No need for personal attendance.
No visual contact needed.
Paperless digital statement.
No need for parties to sign “Digital ID Verification”.
