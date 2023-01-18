Learn about the “Custody Declaration” service

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department explained, through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, how to obtain a custody declaration.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said that this service allows obtaining a case declaration of continuing (custody) according to a judicial ruling or family agreement.

To learn about the steps for acknowledging custody, you must follow the following steps:

1_Submit the application

2_Payment of fees after approval “if any”

3_ Get the decision.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department indicated the advantages of the service, which are:

No need for personal attendance.

No visual contact needed.

Paperless digital statement.

No need for parties to sign “Digital ID Verification”.