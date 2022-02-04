The Dubai Health Authority has set controls for children to receive the Vir-Biontech vaccine, against the “emerging corona virus” between the ages of 5 and 11 years, which it recently announced, to ensure the safety of those vaccinated in this category.

She explained that there are two categories of children excluded from receiving the vaccine, the first of whom suffers from active cases of Covid-19, and the second category includes those who have an immediate and severe allergic reaction to the components of the vaccine or to previous vaccines “within 4 hours of vaccination.”

The authority announced two ways through which it is possible to book an appointment to obtain the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine for children. The first is the application of the authority, where the steps begin by booking the appointment and then specifying the appropriate location, time and date, and the last step comes with confirmation of the reservation, knowing that obtaining the vaccine service in Authority centers are based on prior reservation.

According to the authority, it is also possible to book an appointment to obtain the vaccine through the WhatsApp application, by saving the authority’s call center number “800342” and sending the word “Hi” via a special message to the application, and then following the required instructions, including linking the medical record number to the WhatsApp number, and completing Reservation procedures.

The Dubai Health Authority had recently announced the start of vaccinating children from five years old to 11 years old with the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine against the “Covid-19” virus, to complete the steps adopted by the authority in the vaccination strategy and to enhance efforts to combat the pandemic.

The authority has identified the following centers to receive children (Oud Metha Vaccination Center for Covid-19), Al Tawar Health Center, Al Mizhar Health Center, Nad Al Hamar Health Center, Al Mankhool Health Center, Al Lisaili Health Center, Nad Al Sheba Health Center, Zabeel Health Center, and Al Barsha Health Center). She noted the need for prior registration by families and parents wishing to vaccinate their children.



