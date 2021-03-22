Severe lower back pain is a common health problem in which the patient suffers from acute pain that lasts for a period of no more than four to six weeks. There are other names for this condition, including severe back pain associated with movement, lumbar pain, lower back pain of unknown cause, fatigue, lumbosacral sprain, or lumbar syndrome.

Here are some ways that may help you get rid of back pain:

* Yoga

People with lower back pain who took one class of yoga a week for three months saw a significant improvement.

* Stretching exercises

Stretching exercises tighten the major muscles.

* Massage

People with chronic lower back pain who received weekly massages reported less pain after 10 weeks.

* Acupuncture

People who have received acupuncture treatments are more likely to relieve back pain compared to people who receive traditional care.

* Talk therapy

People with back pain who received 90 minutes of group CBT per week for 6 weeks experienced less pain during treatment.

* Strength training

Building strength can help prevent and relieve back pain.

* natural therapy

Starting physical therapy within two weeks of the onset of back pain reduces the need for subsequent medical care.

* Osteopathic manual therapy

An orthopedic specialist moves the back muscles using techniques such as stretches and light pressure.

* Reducing stress

Learning how to keep a calm back is good for your mental health.

*Meditation

According to “cnn in Arabic”, it has been proven that people who suffer from chronic back pain experienced a decrease in pain after practicing meditation.