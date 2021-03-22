Severe lower back pain is a common health problem in which the patient suffers from acute pain that lasts for a period of no more than four to six weeks. There are other names for this condition, including severe back pain associated with movement, lumbar pain, lower back pain of unknown cause, fatigue, lumbosacral sprain, or lumbar syndrome.
Here are some ways that may help you get rid of back pain:
* Yoga
People with lower back pain who took one class of yoga a week for three months saw a significant improvement.
* Stretching exercises
Stretching exercises tighten the major muscles.
* Massage
People with chronic lower back pain who received weekly massages reported less pain after 10 weeks.
* Acupuncture
People who have received acupuncture treatments are more likely to relieve back pain compared to people who receive traditional care.
* Talk therapy
People with back pain who received 90 minutes of group CBT per week for 6 weeks experienced less pain during treatment.
* Strength training
Building strength can help prevent and relieve back pain.
* natural therapy
Starting physical therapy within two weeks of the onset of back pain reduces the need for subsequent medical care.
* Osteopathic manual therapy
An orthopedic specialist moves the back muscles using techniques such as stretches and light pressure.
* Reducing stress
Learning how to keep a calm back is good for your mental health.
*Meditation
According to “cnn in Arabic”, it has been proven that people who suffer from chronic back pain experienced a decrease in pain after practicing meditation.
.
#Learn #ways #treat #pain
Leave a Reply