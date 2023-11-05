To receive the benefit, it is necessary to confirm the absence from the activity when the child is born.

Requesting maternity pay can be made through Meu INSS, but it is important to pay attention to some precautions. The 1st is to carefully read all the information that appears on the screen. This attention is necessary mainly when answering questions asked by the application or website during the application.

One of the questions presented is whether there was a withdrawal from the activity when the child was born. To receive maternity pay, the answer must be affirmative: yes, leave has occurred. If the person responds negatively, that is, that no leave has occurred, the system will automatically deny the benefit.

This means that the application will be rejected without being analyzed by an INSS server.

And it’s easy to understand why: maternity pay is paid to the insured person (or insured person, in some specific cases) to dedicate herself fully to caring for the child, during a period of 120 days. In case of a negative answer to the question whether there was a withdrawal from the activity, the benefit will not be granted.

Therefore, the guidance for individual taxpayers, individual microentrepreneurs (MEI), domestic workers, special and optional insured people, who, when applying for maternity pay, be very careful when filling out the request via My INSS or through Central 135 , where attendants will present the same information.

It is also important to attach all necessary documentation to Meu INSS, such as the child’s birth certificate, personal documents and proof of address.

Remembering that maternity pay is paid to women (or men, in some situations), for the birth of a child, non-criminal abortion and adoption or legal custody for the purpose of adopting a minor up to 12 years of age.

And employed policyholders, with a formal contract, do not need to worry about making this type of request. The company where they work is responsible for paying maternity pay, which will be reimbursed by Social Security.

If you have any questions, call Central 135, which is open from Monday to Saturday, from 7am to 10pm.



With information from the INSS.