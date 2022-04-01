The Dubai Police General Command has completed its preparations for the preparation of fixed and mobile iftar cannons in the regions of the Emirate of Dubai during the holy month of Ramadan, as was the custom during the holy month of each year, and 11 areas were selected for the cannons to move during the current Ramadan, in addition to the fixed concentration points.

Commander and commander of the iftar cannon launch team at the Dubai Police General Command, Major Abdullah Tarish Al-Amimi, said that all final arrangements have been made regarding preparation for announcing the confirmation of the holy month, in line with the norms, customs and traditions that the Dubai Police General Command used to work with during the month of Ramadan using cannons. Iftar to inform fasting people of the time of their breakfast daily.

He stressed the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command on these Ramadan rituals, which include announcing the advent of the month of Ramadan and the time of Iftar, in addition to confirming the two Eids, noting that a staff has been formed in all the locations chosen to distribute Iftar cannons, noting that the cannons will be divided into fixed cannons. In 5 regions, and other mobile in 11 regions.

He added that the stationary guns will be distributed in Palm Jumeirah at the Atlantis Resort, Business Bay at Burj Khalifa, Al Seef on Al Seef Street, the only one at Century Mall, Hatta in front of the Emirates Association and Al Hillah Park, while the mobile cannons will be distributed in each of Satwa areas at the mosque. Al-Kabeer, Al-Quoz at the Mosque of the Prophets, Al-Lusaili at Al-Nahda School, Lahbab at First Lahbab Park, Al-Awir at Sheikh Hamdan Mosque, Al-Khawaneej at Al-Habbai Mosque, and Muhaisnah at Abdul Rahman Al-Kitait Mosque, provided that it stays in each region for 3 days, while it is distributed in all regions Al-Warqa’ at the Great Zarqa Mosque, Jebel Ali at the Ibn Batul Commercial Center and Ain Dubai, Nad Al Sheba at Nad Al Sheba Park, and Al Barsha at the Buhaira Park, for two days only.

He stressed that Ramadan cannons are among the distinctive symbols of the holy month, as they attract families and tourists every year, so Ramadan cannons were chosen in these locations, given the population density in which they are located, so that those wishing to attend and enjoy these happy spiritual moments with their families.



