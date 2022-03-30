The giant company shared new information, Wednesday, about how to use highly advanced artificial intelligence systems to prevent suicide and domestic violence.

According to Mashable, a Google search engine will display information with details of how to seek help when people search for terms related to suicide or domestic violence.

On-screen “boxes” containing phone numbers and other resources for suicide prevention assistance, in a specific country, in partnership with local organizations and experts, will appear when the driver feels that the user has a suicidal tendency.

Thanks to new AI tools, the engine may know that a user’s search is linked to suicide, and will show that information, without human guidance.

Google provides an example in Australia, where people contemplating suicide might search for “suicide hotspots in Sydney,” and Google would reveal that what users are really looking for are jump spots in Sydney, and would display numbers and information for help immediately.

Also, long and complex relationship searches may contain information indicating that a person has experienced domestic abuse.

Google has now developed artificial intelligence to understand the person searching for information about personal relationships, who may have experienced domestic violence, prompted him to conduct this search.

Google will publish help information, and numbers of organizations to protect vulnerable people from domestic violence, according to Mashable.