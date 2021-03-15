Many countries in the world have suspended the use of the vaccine.AstraZeneca»The new anti-corona virus, as a precaution, due to fears that it will cause health problems.

These states believe that The vaccine People who received it developed blood clots and other possible side effects, although the company and the World Health Organization confirm that there are no direct risks from its use.

Read also … «World Health» absolves a vaccine of causing health problems

The last of these countries were Germany, Italy and France, on Monday. Here’s a reminder of the key decisions:

Northern European countries warn:

On March 11, Denmark was the first country to announce the suspension of the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precaution, due to fears that it might cause blood clots in people who received it.

Iceland and Norway warned the same day, announcing the temporary suspension of the use of all their stocks of the vaccine due to similar concerns.

And “AstraZeneca”, the British-Swedish company that developed the vaccine in cooperation with the University of Oxford, defended the safety of its product.

Read also … Johnson: AstraZeneca vaccine is safe

Bulgaria also suspended the use of the vaccine on March 12, as it opened an investigation into the death of a woman who received the vaccine a week earlier.

A preliminary investigation stated that the woman died as a result of cardiac arrest, while an autopsy found no possible link with her receiving the vaccine.

Thailand surprisingly postponed the launch of the vaccine on the same day, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo did the same, citing “precautionary measures.”

And Saturday, the Norwegian health authorities reported three additional cases of blood clots or bleeding in the brain of young people who received the vaccine, but they said they were still unable to confirm the link to the vaccine.

The next day, the Netherlands and Ireland decided to temporarily suspend the vaccine, followed by Indonesia, Germany, Italy and France on Monday.

When announcing its decision, the German Ministry of Health said that it is necessary to conduct a more in-depth study after reports of incidents of causing blood clots in Europe.

Austrian health authorities also suspended the use of a group of “AstraZeneca” vaccines against Covid-19 after the death of a nurse due to “serious blood clotting problems” days after receiving the vaccine.

Four other European countries, Estonia, Latvia, Luxembourg and Lithuania also decided to suspend the use of these vaccines from this shipment, which was sent to 17 European countries and consists of one million doses.

And on Sunday, the Piedmont Province in northern Italy decided to suspend the use of the vaccine, following the death of a teacher who received a dose on the eve of her death.