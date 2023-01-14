The judiciary’s “Mizan” agency reported that Akbari’s execution was carried out by hanging on Saturday morning, after he was convicted of “corruption on earth and harming the country’s internal and external security by transmitting intelligence information.”

The verdict against Akbari, 61, drew criticism from London, which demanded a halt to his execution, saying it was “politically motivated”.

Iran has accused Akbari, without providing evidence, of being a spy for Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency, and has released a heavily edited video of Akbari discussing allegations that resemble others that activists have described as coerced confessions.

Iran has alleged that Akbari played a role in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the country’s top nuclear scientist, in 2020.

Akbari held several positions in the defense and security structure in Iran, including “Assistant Minister of Defense for External Relations” and “Adviser to the Commander of the Navy” and head of a department in the Defense Ministry’s Research Center, in addition to his work “in the General Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council”, without introducing Additional details regarding his roles.

Akbari is 61 years old (born October 21, 1961), and he was arrested in the year 1398 (according to the solar Hijri calendar adopted in Iran, i.e. between March 2019 and March 2020).

In February 2019, the government newspaper “Iran” conducted an interview with Akbari, introducing him as “a former deputy defense minister in the government of Mohammad Khatami,” a reformist who assumed the presidency of the Iranian Republic between 1997 and 2005.

Akbari, who ran a private think tank, has not been seen in public since 2019, when he was apparently arrested. He was also close to Ali Shamkhani, a senior security official in Iran, leading analysts to suggest that his death sentence was linked to a possible power struggle within the country’s security apparatus amid the protests.

Akbari previously led the implementation of the 1988 cease-fire agreement between Iran and Iraq following their devastating eight-year war, and worked closely with UN observers.

The authorities have previously announced the arrest of many people on the grounds of spying on Iran on behalf of hostile intelligence services, such as the American, Israeli and British.

In early December, the judiciary announced the execution of 4 people convicted of “collaboration” with Israel.

