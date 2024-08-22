The Federal Decree-Law on the Regulation of Labor Relations and its amendments has set 14 obligations on the employer towards the worker, which comes within the framework of regulating the UAE labor market and ensuring the rights of workers and employers..

Article 13 of the decree includes the employer’s obligations, which include keeping workers’ files and records, in accordance with the terms, controls and procedures issued by a decision from the Ministry, provided that the period of keeping the worker’s file shall not be less than two years after the date of the worker’s end of service with him..

The employer is obligated not to withhold the worker’s official documents, or force him to leave the country upon termination of the employment relationship, and to establish work regulations such as work instructions, penalties, promotions, rewards, and other regulations and systems according to the controls specified by the executive regulations of this decree-law..

The employer is also obligated to provide the worker with suitable housing, licensed by the competent authorities in accordance with the rules, standards and conditions in the country, or that the employer pays the worker a cash allowance for housing or that it be included in the wage. The employer works to invest in developing the skills of the workers who work to serve him, and to provide the minimum tools and programs for training, rehabilitation and empowerment..

The employer must provide the necessary means of protection to protect workers from the dangers of occupational injuries and diseases that may occur during work, ensure the provision of guidance and awareness regulations, provide appropriate training for workers to avoid falling into such risks, and conduct periodic evaluation to ensure that all parties to the work are committed to and meet the requirements of occupational health and safety..

The employer must also take the necessary measures to ensure that the worker is aware of his rights and obligations at work, in accordance with the tools and methods appropriate to the nature of the work and its workers..

The employer is obligated to bear the costs of medical care for the worker in accordance with the legislation in force in the country, and to bear the expenses of insurance, subscriptions and guarantees specified by the legislation in force, and not to allow the worker to work for others except in accordance with the provisions of this Decree-Law..

The employer must give the worker – upon his request – upon the termination of the employment contract, a certificate of experience free of charge, stating the date of his joining the work, the date of its termination, the total period of his service, the job title or type of work he was performing, the last wage he was receiving, and the reason for the termination of the employment contract, provided that the certificate does not include anything that might harm the worker’s reputation or reduce his job opportunities..

The employer is also obligated to bear the expenses of the worker’s return to the place of recruitment or any other place agreed upon by the two parties, unless he has joined the service of another employer, or the reason for terminating the contract is due to the worker, in which case the latter (the worker) is obligated to bear those expenses..

The employer must provide a safe and suitable work environment for the worker, and must also abide by any other obligations stipulated under the provisions of this Decree-Law and its executive regulations, or decisions of the Council of Ministers, or any other legislation in force in the country..