A person’s risk of developing cancer increases according to several factors, including genetic factors and some environmental factors, such as: aging, excessive smoking, and excessive exposure to sunlight and chemicals.

But you can still reduce the risk of cancer by eating a healthy diet and eating cancer-fighting foods rich in antioxidants … the most important of which are:

*tomatoes

The benefits of tomatoes are many, as they contain “lycopene”, which contributes to fighting cardiovascular disease. But it also contains antioxidants and helps fight cancer cells. According to Harvard University, in a study from 1999, tomatoes reduce the risk of prostate cancer by about 30 percent, as long as you eat dishes rich in tomatoes every day.

* The material rich in fiber

It is recommended to eat foods rich in fiber, especially to reduce the risk of breast cancer, as opposed to avoiding sugars. According to a recent American study, eating 10 grams of oats or other ingredients per day is sufficient to reduce the risk of breast or pharyngeal cancer by seven percent.

The strawberry family:

These fruits suppress the growth of tumors, thanks to the huge amounts of glycosides and antioxidants they contain. Several studies have shown that 15 pills per day are able to help fight breast and esophageal cancer.

Green vegetables:

Including salad, collard greens, and broccoli, among others. Especially broccoli, which doctors say eliminates the carcinogens that red meat contains.

Citrus fruits:

Citrus fruits, in turn, help stop the growth of tumors. It is recommended to drink citrus juice daily, provided that it is natural and unprepared juices. The peel of citrus fruits is very useful for reducing toxins in the body, but you should pay attention that this peel should be natural and free from toxic substances and pesticides that may be used in growing fruits, according to the “Al-Ghad” website.

*White meat

It has become known that red meat is a stimulant for the growth of cancerous tumors in the body. That is why it is recommended to eat chicken instead of cows or sheep, because they do not contain the same amount of toxic proteins, according to what was published by the DW site.

* Walnuts

It is particularly rich in vitamin E called gamma-tocopherol that is known to block the signaling pathway for the protein enzyme called Akt. This enzyme is responsible for regulating metabolism and cell survival, as it attacks and destroys cancer cells, and prevents, for example, blocking estrogen receptors and thus preventing breast cancer.

Fish:

Fish is considered healthy because it contains omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D. Salmon and herring are labeled vitamin bombs. A US study examined about 48,000 men over a 12-year period. Those who ate fish – preferably salmon – more than three times per week, were 40 percent less likely to develop advanced prostate cancer. In women, eating fish is said to reduce the risk of breast cancer by nearly half.

*Cut back on salt

Eating large amounts of salt increases the amount of sodium in the body, which is a risk factor for stomach cancer. According to an American study, 1.6 million people worldwide died from eating too much salt. Therefore, it is advised to consume a maximum of 2 grams of sodium per day. The opposite will increase the risk of tumors in the organ area.