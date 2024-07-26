The birth of Leap motorthe 15th brand within the Stellantis Group, has aroused interest. The choice of the company led by Carlos Tavares fell on a Chinese brand that should allow the company born from the merger between FCA and PSA to have a range of low-cost vehicles also responding to the need for increase production especially in Italy even if after some rumors about Mirafiori a European production site for the Chinese brand has not yet been defined, with Stellantis initially limiting itself to importing the cars produced in Asia.

Leapmotor’s arrival in Europe

Tavares then outlined what the strategies will be for Leapmotor and the schedule for the arrival of the first cars in the Old Continent, also highlighting the start of sales: “The first batch of Leapmotor cars is arriving in Europe right now. The homologation process is progressing well and, as we have committed to do, the first sales will begin in September.”

Leapmotor models and sales plans

The Portuguese manager then underlined how there was a positive response also from the dealers: “I have made a number of decisions to support Leapmotor in terms of parts and distribution. There has been an astonishing enthusiasm from many of our dealers for Leapmotor. We have a high number of requests from our dealers for this brand, the 15th of our company. Too many? It is very simple, if they don’t pay we’ll close them downbecause we cannot afford to have brands that don’t deliver.”

Seven models for Europe

The industrial plans for Leapmotor include the arrival of seven models in Europe by 2027starting with the T03 small car and the C10 medium-large SUV. The Chinese brand’s cars will be sold thanks to 200 points of sale Stellantis&You in Italy, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Romania.