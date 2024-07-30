First concrete step for the arrival in Europe of Leapmotor. The Chinese brand that has entered into a joint venture with the Stellantis Group has today launched the first ship with the models that will also be on sale in Europe starting in September. A cargo ship with the C10 SUVs and the T03 cars on board has therefore left Shanghai.

Tavares’ comment

“The shipment of the first batch of C10 and T03 vehicles to Europe this month marks a crucial turning point for Stellantis and Leapmotor,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “It demonstrates our commitment to providing customers with innovative and sustainable mobility solutions. Thanks to Stellantis’ extensive sales network in Europe and the commitment of our companies’ teams to ensure an innovative and quality product, I am confident that Leapmotor vehicles will be a great success among European customers. Our partnership offers significant opportunities and we hope that the path we have undertaken together will lead us to success.”

The projects for Leapmotor

Leapmotor vehicles will be sold through the Stelantis sales network, with 200 points of sale by the end of 2024 and 500 by 2026. This first shipment is the first step of the agreement between the Group led by Carlos Tavares and the Chinese brand, with a launch of one model per year for the next three years in the plans of the two companies.

Leapmotor Models Coming Soon

Leapmotor’s C10 SUV is the first vehicle designed by the Chinese brand for the global market. It is based on Leapmotor’s LEAP3.0 architecture, which uses intelligent electric technology including a centralized and integrated electronic and electrical configuration, the Cell-to-Chassis (CTC) system and the intelligent cockpit. In terms of size, this model is fully placed in the D segment and boasts a WLTP range of 420 km. The T03 model is a compact five-door car in the A segment, with interior space of the B segment. It has a WLTP range of 265 km. The T03 ranked first in the JD Power Initial Quality Study in the compact battery electric vehicle segment.