The Leapmotor T03 is an urban electric car designed to highlight in cities. With an autonomy of up to 395 km in the city, it allows you to move freely without worrying about running out of battery. It has 10 driving assistance functions, which makes it one of the safest cars in its category.

Its reduced size and elegant design make it perfect to move through congested urban spaces. Its interior design is designed to make the most of the available space.

With Leapmotor T03, the brand lands in the Spanish market determined to compete for urban mobility.

Its dimensions allow you to move with agility and ease in large avenues and in the narrowest roads, in addition to making the search for holes to park and parking maneuvers much easier. Its automatic gearbox offers a comfortable, soft and effort experience that have their faithful reflection in their three driving modes: Eco, which gives priority to autonomy and energy efficiency, Sport, which offers the maximum benefits and sensations, and Standard, which seeks the balance between dynamism and consumption.









The cabin of the LEAPMOTOR T03 draws attention for its high level of comfort, enhanced by its exceptional use of the interior space. Its 8 »TFT instrument picture presents the most important data and information in a clear and legible way. The infotainment system and the 10.1 »touch screen offers a reference connectivity in the category, with Bluetooth, 4G, Wi -Fi and GPS navigation.

Technology is another of the main dishes of Leapmotor T03. At the wheel, their 10 functions of driving aid are appreciated, among which are equipment as advanced as the emergency automatic braking, the involuntary lane change alert, the parking lot, the backward chamber or the control of the control of Adaptive Cruise … All of them backed by three cameras and five radars, in addition to six airbags.

In the performance section, the LEAPMOTOR T03 offers 265 km of WLTP autonomy, which can reach 395 km in urban paths. Its 37.3 kWh lithium ion battery provides 95 hp (70 kW) of power. In line with the practical vocation of this model, it incorporates a fast charging system that allows reaching 80% of its capacity in just 36 minutes. Especially protected by impacts and possible damage, the battery is located below the floor of the vehicle, which lowers the center of gravity and improves its stability and management.