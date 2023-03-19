He will be a correspondent in London and international director of the area; Marilia Assef takes over

A TV Cultura announced on Friday (17.Mar.2023) that the journalist Servant Lion left the station’s Journalism Department after 4 years in office. Serva starts to act as international director of Journalism and correspondent in London.

The function of international director was created after his transfer to the British capital and is responsible for coordinating any coverage outside the country for the channel.

Leão Serva assumed the direction of Journalism with the arrival of Jose Roberto Maluf in the presidency of the Padre Anchieta Foundation, which maintains the station, in 2019.

With the departure of Serva, journalist Marília Correa Assef takes over the direction of Journalism at the station.

In note, the TV Cultura informed that, in her 3rd passage through the company, Marília had been occupying the position of Editor-in-Chief since 2019. With the change of role, José Vidal Pola Galé takes over the position left by her.

“The management of “TV Cultura” would like to thank Leão Serva for his dedication and significant achievements at the station over the last 4 years. And he wishes much success to the journalist and also to Marília Assef in this important mission of leading and bringing to the public a serious, plural and highly credible journalism”concludes the statement.

