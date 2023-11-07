Rafa Leao didn’t appreciate the boos that rained down on him and Milan on Saturday, after the home defeat against Udinese. The Portuguese made it clear when he scored the 1-1 goal against PSG with a spectacular overhead kick: the AC Milan number 10 put his index finger to his mouth to silence San Siro. He didn’t even make a gesture of celebration, while his teammates chased him to hug him. Indeed, when the cameras focused on him, even less than sweet words came out of his mouth.