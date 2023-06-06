A strong bond, known, also important in the negotiation for the renewal with Milan. Between Rafael Leao and Paolo Maldini there is esteem, respect, affection. So the news of the divorce now done between Milan and the technical director could not but leave aftermath. The Portuguese champion, shortly after midnight, posted a perplexed smiley on Twitter. No words, but clearer than that…

“Come to us!”

No words, wild reactions. The invitation from all over the world to say hello to Milan and go play in the club you support: the two Manchesters, Bayern, PSG, Chelsea, Liverpool. And yet Saudi Arabia, Flamengo, Japan etc. The reactions of the Milan fans were obviously of a much different depth, even going so far as to fear a very improbable farewell from Leao, who has just renewed with the Rossoneri. They range from “don’t go away” to #Cardinaleout to #RedBirdout.