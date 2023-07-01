After Brahim Diaz’s return to Real Madrid, the Portuguese inherited his Rossoneri number
Leao changes number: from 17 to 10. The Portuguese has taken the shirt vacated by Brahim Diaz, who returned to Real Madrid after two years. The change was made official by AC Milan’s Instagram account, which posted a video on its social channels. Leao, therefore, will have the number 10. And moreover, he will also add “Rafa” on the shirt.
IN HISTORY
—
The Portuguese joins the ranks of Rossoneri players with the 10, all of whom have been foreigners in recent years. Prior to Brahim, this number was also worn by Calhanoglu, Honda, Boateng, Seedorf, Rui Costa, Boban and Roberto Baggio, albeit only for one game. This is the historic Rossoneri from the 1995-1996 season.
