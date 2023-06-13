Leao’s season isn’t over yet. There’s time for a couple more matches for the national team and for a new declaration of love for Milan, with whom he has just renewed until 2028. “I’ve never thought of leaving, I want to write the history of the club “. The Portuguese, engaged in the Euro 2024 qualifiers with Roberto Martinez’s Portugal, spoke thus in the press room before challenging Dzeko’s Bosnia: “The group has always been united, including with Fernando Santos, but perhaps now the players are more free to express their own game”.

Leao also spoke about the renewal he had just signed with Milan: “I had already decided even before signing. I told the managers that it was what I wanted. When I arrived at Milan, the club supported me in an incredible way. I never thought to other clubs or to leave Italy”. A question also about Taremi, the Iranian who ended up in the club’s sights, but Leao didn’t comment: “I don’t deal with these things, I’m focused on the national team”. On his employment with Portugal, however, he replied as follows: “I don’t think about playing time, being a starter or on the bench, but giving my best. I try to improve, the most important thing is to represent the national team. Martinez has full faith in me. After training he always tries to help me and make me improve. There’s a relationship like this with him, so it’s easier.” Leao will face Bosnia at home on 17 June and Iceland on the 20th, away.