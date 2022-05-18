The contract of the Portuguese, author of the goals that launched the Rossoneri towards the tricolor, expires in June 2024 and will be extended for another two years with a well-deserved retouch. The Milan of the future will be built around him
How much are Rafael Leao’s Scudetto goals worth? On social media, for now, one million followers. On the market much, much more: take that million, add two more zeros and you will have an idea of how far the Portuguese card can go. Because this is the gigantic crest of the wave on which today Leao is surfing, the man – indeed, the boy, since in June he will become a 23-year-old – of Milan who with the Scudetto almost sewn on his chest is worth 100 million. EUR.
