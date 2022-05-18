How much are Rafael Leao’s Scudetto goals worth? On social media, for now, one million followers. On the market much, much more: take that million, add two more zeros and you will have an idea of ​​how far the Portuguese card can go. Because this is the gigantic crest of the wave on which today Leao is surfing, the man – indeed, the boy, since in June he will become a 23-year-old – of Milan who with the Scudetto almost sewn on his chest is worth 100 million. EUR.